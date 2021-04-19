Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.