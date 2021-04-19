EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 146,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $510,782.44.

Shares of YAYO stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. EVmo has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

