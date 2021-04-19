Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $7.05 on Monday, reaching $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,398. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

