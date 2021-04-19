EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Tops $999,300.42

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $999,300.42 and approximately $4,635.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00071194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00670952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.73 or 0.06319779 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

