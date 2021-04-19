Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $50.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ESPR opened at $27.02 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $755.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

