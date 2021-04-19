Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.33-2.43 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.51-0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

ELS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

