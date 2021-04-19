Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,648.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,511 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. 95,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

