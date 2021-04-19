Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.12. 10,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

