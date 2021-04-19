Epiq Partners LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.19.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,141. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.74 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

