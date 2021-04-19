Epiq Partners LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

LOUP stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,086. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

