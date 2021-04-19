Epiq Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 881,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 11,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,734. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.