EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

