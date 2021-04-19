Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.