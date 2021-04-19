Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $272.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

