Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $620,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Adobe by 71.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe stock opened at $525.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

