Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. Entegris has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

