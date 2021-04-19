ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €10.34 ($12.17) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.56. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.