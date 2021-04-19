ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0202

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $56.19 million and $1.11 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,450,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

