Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Short Interest Update

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ELRNF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Elron Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Get Elron Electronic Industries alerts:

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.