Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

