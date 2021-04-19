Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Edenred alerts:

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681. Edenred has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.