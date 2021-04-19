EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $182,412.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00089802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.39 or 0.00646778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.36 or 0.06811431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00040973 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

