Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EVT opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

