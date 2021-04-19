Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.51. 23,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,926. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.