Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.01. 37,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

