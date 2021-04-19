Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $338.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

