Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $126.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

