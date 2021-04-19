Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $126.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $119.01.
In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
