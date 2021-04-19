Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6,400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $143.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

