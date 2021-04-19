Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.12

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 265722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,391. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.