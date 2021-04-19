Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of EGBN opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

