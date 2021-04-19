Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

