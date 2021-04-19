Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Duke Realty have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The REIT is witnessing solid demand in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, achieving 736,525 square feet of new leases and renewals of its more than 5 million-square-foot portfolio in the Twin Cities metropolitan area over the last six months. It also announced closing of refinancing of its revolving credit facility with sustainability-linked pricing incentive. Apart from the e-commerce boom, supply-chain disruption triggered by the pandemic is likely to spur demand for incremental inventory storage over the long term. Given its solid capacity to offer modern facilities in tier 1 markets and solid balance-sheet strength, Duke Realty is well poised to capitalize on this. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

