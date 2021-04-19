Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Financial Review

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

This table compares Dorian LPG and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $333.43 million 1.60 $111.84 million N/A N/A TORM $693.00 million 0.94 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, suggesting that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 25.20% 8.72% 5.11% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dorian LPG and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than TORM.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats TORM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.