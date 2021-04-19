Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.09

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 8765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

