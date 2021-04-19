Donegal Group (DGICB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICB stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.