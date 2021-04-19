Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Domtar has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

