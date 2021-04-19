Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,944.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

