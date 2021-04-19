Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.73. 24,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,290. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

