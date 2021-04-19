DnB Asset Management AS Sells 192 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

