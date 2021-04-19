DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $415.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.42 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

