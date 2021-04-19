DnB Asset Management AS Has $26.01 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1,252.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.41 and a 12-month high of $193.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

