DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,992 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $502.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.27. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

