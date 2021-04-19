Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded Dixons Carphone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Dixons Carphone stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

