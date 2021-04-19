Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.