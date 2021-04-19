Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $39.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

DISCA opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

