Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

