Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 455,788 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.07% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $49,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.