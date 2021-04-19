Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,376 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $51,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

