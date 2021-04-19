Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 101,254 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,242,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SINA were worth $52,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 3,198.9% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after buying an additional 2,254,287 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SINA during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,743,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SINA during the fourth quarter worth about $22,160,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,230,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 2,627,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 262,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. SINA Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

