Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.82% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $53,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NYSE:CPK opened at $120.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $121.04.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.